Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $34.79 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $34,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 128,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 44,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

WM stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.90 and a 200-day moving average of $164.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.