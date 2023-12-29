Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $37.79 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 898,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $37,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.18 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

