Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $30,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT opened at $452.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.46. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $469.58. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.