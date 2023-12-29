Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $31,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $109.69 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

