Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $25,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $457.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.74. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

