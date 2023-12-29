Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 128.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

