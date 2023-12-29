Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Czech National Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 47.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,768 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 135,329 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 206,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 31.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $121.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average is $124.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.