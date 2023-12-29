Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $941.21 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $957.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $943.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

