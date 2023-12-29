Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $29,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $189.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

