Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $29,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $189.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

