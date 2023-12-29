Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $34,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $2,714,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $158.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day moving average is $142.65. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

