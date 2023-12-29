Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

