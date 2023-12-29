Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,334 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $37,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average is $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

