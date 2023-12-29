Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 681 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $34,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after buying an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $243.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

