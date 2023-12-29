Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) versus National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Assura and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assura 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Health Investors 0 6 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Assura currently has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 12,053.85%. National Health Investors has a consensus target price of $53.86, indicating a potential downside of 4.98%. Given Assura’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Assura is more favorable than National Health Investors.

This table compares Assura and National Health Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assura N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors $278.19 million 8.84 $66.40 million $2.43 23.33

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Assura.

Profitability

This table compares Assura and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assura N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors 33.90% 8.25% 4.20%

Summary

National Health Investors beats Assura on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assura

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion. At Assura, we BUILD for health. Assura builds better spaces for people and places, invests in skills and inspires new ways of working, and unlocks the power of design and innovation to deliver lasting impact for communities – aiming for six million people to have benefitted from improvements to and through its healthcare buildings by 2026. Assura is leading for a sustainable future, targeting net zero carbon across its portfolio by 2040.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

