Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Down 96.6% in December

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLCL opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 ( NASDAQ:ATLCL Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

(Get Free Report)

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.