Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Down 96.6% in December

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCLGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLCL opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCLFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

(Get Free Report)

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.