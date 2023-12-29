AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

T stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

