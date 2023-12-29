Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Down 82.9% in December

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,916,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 407,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 135,442 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,964,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 352,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares during the period. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

