Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $31.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Avidity Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %
RNA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $691.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
