Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $31.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Avidity Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,264 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,629,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 944,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,387,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,043,000 after buying an additional 781,612 shares during the period.

RNA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $691.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.