Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $31.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avidity Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,264 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,629,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 944,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,387,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,043,000 after buying an additional 781,612 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

RNA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $691.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.