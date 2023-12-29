Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $343.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day moving average of $150.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.