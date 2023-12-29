Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $30.89 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 3.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $156.29. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

