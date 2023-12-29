Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.64.

Several brokerages have commented on AXON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,642 shares of company stock worth $16,887,255 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,817,000 after acquiring an additional 538,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 619,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $258.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.60. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $162.39 and a 52 week high of $260.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 132.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

