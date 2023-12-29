Ballast Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,606,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,644,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,423,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 140,517 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,713,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

