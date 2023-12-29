Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) versus BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Financial Contrast

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and Banc of California’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $52.74 million 1.85 $6.50 million $1.40 19.46 Banc of California $390.12 million 2.04 $120.94 million $1.75 7.91

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 9.43% 4.91% 0.55% Banc of California 20.18% 8.65% 0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares BNCCORP and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BNCCORP and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 0 3 0 0 2.00

Banc of California has a consensus price target of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Risk and Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banc of California beats BNCCORP on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 9 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services. The company also provides commercial and business banking products and services, such as deposits products; asset-based lending, business loans, commercial banking, SBA loans, and small business banking services; commercial real estate loans; and specialty banking services. It also provides treasury management services, including fraud prevention, mobile banking, online banking, payables solutions, and receivables solutions; and corporate payment cards. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

