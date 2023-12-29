Bank of America Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $68.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s previous close.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

BMY stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

