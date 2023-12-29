Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,950.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,950 ($50.19) and last traded at GBX 3,950 ($50.19), with a volume of 1460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,930 ($49.94).

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 366.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,497.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,356.77.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

