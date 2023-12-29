Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $52.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of BOH opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $81.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

