Bausch Health Companies Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 325.8% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 834,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,486,000 after buying an additional 2,480,084 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 602,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 41,211 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,138,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17,200.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,016,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

