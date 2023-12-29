Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

NYSE:BHC opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

