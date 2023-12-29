Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,616.00

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,616 ($33.24) and last traded at GBX 2,586 ($32.86), with a volume of 6435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,586 ($32.86).

Bellway Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 868.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,345.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,208.52.

Bellway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) dividend. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $45.00. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,729.73%.

Bellway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.