Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,616.00

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,616 ($33.24) and last traded at GBX 2,586 ($32.86), with a volume of 6435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,586 ($32.86).

Bellway Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 868.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,345.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,208.52.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) dividend. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $45.00. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,729.73%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.