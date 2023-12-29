Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Head-To-Head Review

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 71.68% 43.64% 31.61% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -249.82% N/A -27.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 5.36 $476.48 million $2.04 7.76 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $36.11 million 0.33 -$53.14 million ($4.92) -0.29

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. It also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.