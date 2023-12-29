BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 6,400.0% in December

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
