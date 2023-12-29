BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 6,400.0% in December

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 106,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 287,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 621,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.