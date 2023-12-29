BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $566.19

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 566.19 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 565.31 ($7.18), with a volume of 18320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563 ($7.15).

BlackRock Greater Europe Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 519.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 522.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3,311.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe alerts:

BlackRock Greater Europe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Greater Europe’s previous dividend of $1.75. BlackRock Greater Europe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,117.65%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.