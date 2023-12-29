Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 443,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,659,000 after buying an additional 143,207 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 65,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 173,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $108.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

