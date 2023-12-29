Blue Room Acquisition Corp. (IBLUU) Plans to Raise $200 Million in January 2nd IPO

Blue Room Acquisition Corp. (IBLUU) is planning to raise $200 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, January 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 20,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Blue Room Acquisition Corp. has a market cap of $269.4 million.

Maxim acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Blue Room Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus our search for business combination targets within the financial sector in which our management team has expertise and a proven track record. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â We seek to identify a company in the financial industry with a market value between $250 million and $500 million,Â based in the UnitedÂ States of America. Our interested areas include, but are not limited to, advisory services, brokerage, asset and wealth management, banking services, insurance services, fintech, retail banking and payment transfer, specialty finance, and digital assets and blockchain technology.Â Erick Deneb Flores Garcia, our chairman and CEO, is an experienced entrepreneur with more than 20Â yearsâ€™ experience in the financial industry.Â In NovemberÂ 2014, Mr.Â Flores founded MKM Bolsa Privada, S.A.P.I de C.V (â€śMKM Bolsa Privadaâ€ť), a financial services firm, and has served as its CEO since its formation. (Note: Blue Room Acquisition Corp. filed its S-1 on Dec. 6, disclosing terms for its SPAC IPO: 20.0 million unit at $10.00 each to raise $200.0 million. Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one redeemable warrant and one right. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-tenthÂ (1/10) of one ordinary share, for no additional consideration, upon the consummation of our initial business combination. No fractional shares will be issued upon conversion of any rights. As a result, a rights holder must hold 10 rights in order to receive one ordinary share at the closing of our initial business combination. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.)Â “.

Blue Room Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2023 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 136 Madison Ave, Floors 5&6 New York, NY 10016 Tel: (646) 583-2476 and can be reached via phone at (646) 583-2476.

