BNB Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.64 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $320.64 or 0.00747922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,692,715 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,692,781.80509678. The last known price of BNB is 318.70617488 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1941 active market(s) with $1,805,448,640.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
