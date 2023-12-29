BNB Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.64 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $320.64 or 0.00747922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,692,715 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,692,781.80509678. The last known price of BNB is 318.70617488 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1941 active market(s) with $1,805,448,640.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

