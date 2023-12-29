Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

BDRBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

