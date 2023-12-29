Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $3,362.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,403.71.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

BKNG opened at $3,550.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,152.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3,026.81. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,974.58 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $44,082,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.