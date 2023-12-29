Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $35,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

