Brian Millham Sells 5,870 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $1,567,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,340 shares in the company, valued at $891,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $445,324.42.

On Friday, December 1st, Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $392,363.25.

On Monday, October 23rd, Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $66,119.13.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $265.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

