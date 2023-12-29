Brian Patrick Mcnulty Sells 19,053 Shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Stock

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 19,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $30,675.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 683,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,633.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Brian Patrick Mcnulty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 46,005 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $71,307.75.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 27,733 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $81,812.35.
- On Monday, December 4th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 61,331 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $244,097.38.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 7,399 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $29,448.02.
- On Monday, November 27th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 6,425 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $25,700.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 26,733 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $135,536.31.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of MIRA stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.98.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.
