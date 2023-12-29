BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Sells $4,206,000.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $44.32.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after buying an additional 166,212 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $37,434,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.