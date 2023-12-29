Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) PT at $116.91

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.91.
BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 854,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BILL by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 180,262 shares during the period.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
