Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target at C$77.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$71.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.48. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$48.82 and a 12-month high of C$74.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

