Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $59.86

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,725. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.57. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

