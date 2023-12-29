Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $12.67

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lemonade by 10.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 35.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 145.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMND opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.97. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

