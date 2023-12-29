Brokerages Set Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Target Price at C$1.61

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.80 price target on Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LGN

Logan Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LGN opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86. Logan Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.50 million.

About Logan Energy

(Get Free Report

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.