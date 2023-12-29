Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Target Price at $111.67

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

NYSE OSK opened at $109.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

