Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $139.27

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Prologis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 0.8 %

PLD stock opened at $135.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.