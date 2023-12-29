Brokerages Set RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Price Target at $90.21

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.21.
RTX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX
RTX Price Performance
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.